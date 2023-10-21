Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy weekend! Mostly cloudy skies and another regeneration of rain showers will be possible today, with some locally heavier showers at times. Remember to grab the umbrella! High temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 50s today. Heading into tonight, temperatures will dip to the upper 30s as cloud cover begins to decrease. This will allow for a chilly night and the potential for frost. Sunday will bring sunnier skies, but temperatures remain in the lower 50s. For Sunday evening, expect temperatures to plummet to near freezing. As the workweek unfolds, temperatures will begin to warm each day. There are indications that temperatures next week will warm into the mid 60s, but more rain is likely as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with a few light showers likely. Highs in the low 50s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs near 60 degrees.

