Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: You'll need your rain gear and warm layers over the next few days in West Michigan. Scattered rain and snow showers are in the forecast for tonight and Thursday. Partial sunshine will return on Friday, with more abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures on Saturday. The Detroit Tiger Home Opener this Friday will be chilly....bundle up! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with highs only in the middle 40s.

Don't forget...the SOLAR ECLIPSE occurs on Monday! Right now, the forecast calls for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies during the event. There's a 20 to 30 percent chance of a shower. Grand Rapids will see 94 percent of totality, meaning 94 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. This will occur from about 3:05 to 3:15 Monday afternoon, but make sure to have a plan "B" as clouds may dominate the forecast at that time. Our team of meteorologists will have tips and information all week ahead of the solar eclipse. Click here for everything you need to know.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest/north at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds north-northwest at 10 - 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Clouds increase in the afternoon with the chance of evening / overnight rain. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

MONDAY/ECLIPSE DAY: A morning shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

