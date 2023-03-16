Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, rain developing and mild temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover increases this morning, with morning temperatures dipping to the middle 30s. Don't forget your rain coat! A system develops over the region by this afternoon, bringing widespread rain showers through Friday morning. Most communities could pick up 0.50" to 0.75" of rainfall by Friday morning. Colder air will sweep in Friday afternoon transitioning rain over to light snow. Only minor snow accumulation of a dusting to 1" will be possible on Friday. Howling winds are also likely both Thursday and Friday, with gusts up to 50 mph. Colder air continues to blast West Michigan on Saturday, along with additional snow accumulation between another .50” to 1". The heaviest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131, where isolated higher amounts are possible. Spring officially arrives on Monday at 5:24 P.M. We call it the spring equinox. It's the exact time when the sun is directly overhead of the equator giving most locations around the globe "equal days and equal nights" with about 12 hours of each. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain developing in the middle/late afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with widespread rain showers. Breezy and mild. Lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain transitioning to snow showers. Little/no accumulation is expected at this time. Highs in the upper 40s early, then falling throughout the day. Winds northwest at 15 to 25 mph, with individual gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with the chance of lake effect snow showers, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Snow accumulations of .50" to 1". Isolated higher amounts up to 2" possible. Highs only in the upper 20s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with early lake effect snow showers, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: First official day of Spring! Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 40s.

