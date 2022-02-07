Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, patchy freezing drizzle

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak weather disturbance may generate some patchy freezing drizzle and/or light snow showers this morning. Any snow accumulation will be minimal with no more than an inch or so, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Slightly warmer temperatures settle in for the middle of this upcoming work week with highs in the low to middle 30s. A couple of Canadian clipper systems will pass through West Michigan this week, leading to chances of light snow and/or a light mix. As of now, Friday has the best chance of seeing accumulating snow with perhaps 2" to 4" possible then. Stay up on later forecasts for updates on these systems.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and flurries possible in the morning. There may also be some patchy freezing drizzle. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds south at 7 to 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light mix or snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

