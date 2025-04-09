Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, P.M. rain and snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Grand Rapids observed snow once again on Tuesday with the burst of lake effect flurries and brief snow showers across West Michigan. More rain and wet snow chances come with a more organized system this afternoon/evening into Thursday morning. We're also expect to stay 10 or more degrees below average in temperatures as this system passes by to our immediate south. Slushy snow accumulations this evening and overnight (especially on grassy areas and colder surfaces) may affect your commute, but thankfully temperatures will stay just above freezing into Thursday morning minimizing impacts. From Thursday afternoon into the weekend, quiet weather returns with a gradual warming trend, with sunshine and 60s by Sunday. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the mid 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers developing in the afternoon/evening. Some grassy accumulations are possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain/snow showers. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain/snow showers possible in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

