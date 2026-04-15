Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild, more showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: An active week continues in West Michigan with rain and thunderstorm chances again today, tonight, and Thursday. The threat for strong to severe storms is there this afternoon and evening. West Michigan is in a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) south of Grand Rapids for severe storms this afternoon/evening. Grand Rapids northward remains in a level 1/5 MARGINAL RISK. There is a WEATHER READY ALERT for today and tonight o account for the severe weather threat. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat with hail and a tornado lesser and secondary threats. More flooding rains are possible and river levels will rise again and more flooding is expected throughout the week. A Flood Watch has been issued for the ENTIRE STATE of Michigan until Thursday night. Another 1" to 2" of rain is likely. More rain/storms are likely on Saturday.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT! Mostly cloudy with a few showers/storms likely. Some storms could be strong to severe this afternoon/evening. Wind gusts are the main threat, but hail or an isolated tornado also possible...especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs around 70. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: WEATHER READY ALERT! Cloudy with evening and overnight storms. Some may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube