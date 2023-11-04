Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, mild and seasonable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Weekend! Cloud cover sticks around today with a few breaks to allow for some sunshine to filter into West Michigan. Weekend high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s for both today and tomorrow. Following the weekend, the next best chance for rain will be on Monday! Monday also brings the warmest air of the week with highs in the upper 50s. A few locations could reach near 60 degrees. Rain subsides on Tuesday, which is Election Day. Scattered showers and cooler temperatures return on Wednesday. High temperatures return to the 40s by the end of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates. Don't forget, we return to Eastern Standard Time Saturday night/Sunday morning. Make sure to set the clocks back one hour. Beginning Sunday, that means our sunset time will be about 5:30 P.M.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows near freezing. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Breezy, too.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 40s.

