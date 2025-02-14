Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy for Valentine's Day

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Valentine's Day starts out dry, but the evening brings the potential of more snow overnight with another 2" to 4" likely widespread. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted from 11 P.M. tonight through 7 P.M. Saturday. Snow and some light freezing drizzle will continue through Saturday with a total of 3" to 6 from Grand Rapids northward, and 2" to 4" south of Grand Rapids. Our forecast models art showing more moderate to heavy snow possible Saturday night into Sunday where another 3" to 6" may fall across the area from yet another system. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Additional lake effect accumulations are possible Sunday night into Monday. Cold air is likely holding on through the end of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Happy Valentine's Day! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with late evening/night snow developing. Another 2" to 4" likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with snow developing.2" to 4" likely across the area. Lows around 20. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Another 1" to 2" possible. Some light freezing drizzle may mix in too. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph. More snow is possible with another system Saturday night!

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Another 3" to 6" possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.

