Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few showers and thunderstorms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We will likely see a few showers and perhaps some thunderstorms today as a cold front slides through the state. Moderate to heavy downpours are possible with these cells with all the moisture in the air, but the best chance of strong to severe storms is from Lansing to Detroit. Most of these storms should be over by mid/late afternoon. Highs will be in the low/mid 70s. Cooler, breezy, less humid conditions are expected Thursday through Monday as an upper level low pressure system and trough settle into the Great Lakes. Rainfall totals between Thursday and Monday won't be over a half inch for most communities. Temperatures will be running below normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s with some sunshine sprinkled in. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and still muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds south/west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers likely. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers possible under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible, otherwise partly sunny, cool, and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube