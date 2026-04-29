Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, few light showers or drizzle

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The rest of this week and into the weekend will remain cooler than average with frost/freeze concerns growing over the next few mornings. A weak system passing through the Ohio Valley will bring the chance of a few light rain showers or drizzle today. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s. Our first chance for frost will come tonight into Thursday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s. We will then see more frost possibilities, and even freeze concerns the remainder of the week. The best chance for a freeze will be Thursday night and Friday night. High temperatures the next several days and into next week are expected to remain below our normal/average high of 64. We expect the first full week (or even a little longer) of May to stay below average highs.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of a few light showers or drizzle. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost possible. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or sprinkles. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning frost likely. Morning sunshine, increasing P.M. clouds and cold. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Morning frost likely. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube