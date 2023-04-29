Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & dry before afternoon showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: The day will begin dry, with mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon. Late afternoon, make sure to have the rain gear handy! Showers move in from west to east during the evening hours. Rain will continue through the overnight with some scattered showers. We expect mainly cloudy skies, showery conditions, and below normal temperatures all weekend long. Temperatures by Sunday will become sharply cooler, and drop to the upper 40s for highs. Reinforcing colder air dives in for Monday and Tuesday of next week, bringing additional chances for rain and snow showers. May will start 15 to 20 degrees cooler-than-average, but the long term forecast shows a warm up on the horizon. Our next fully dry day in West Michigan will be next Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s, lower 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a scattered showers possible. Lows in the lower/middle 40s. West-southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain showers, cooler, and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs only in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with rain/snow showers likely. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

