Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Mostly cloudy and cooler to kick off the work week with a few light showers possible southeast of GR. Temperatures crashed this week behind a frontal system, with high temperatures back in the 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will eventually return to the 50s Thursday and Friday. The normal or average high temperature is now 62 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs seen overnight has temps drop and settle into the low to mid 50s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. An overnight sprinkle or flurry possible. Lows in upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cold! A morning flurry or sprinkle is possible. Highs only in the low/mid 40s. Winds West at 10 to 15 mph with 30 mph wind gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube