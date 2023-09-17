Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy & cool, with scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Sunday! It'll be a cloudy and rainy one today, with scattered showers across West Michigan. Most of the rain will be focused along and south of I-96. Rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather is not anticipated. Patchy fog will reduce visibility at times this morning, but should lift around midday. Cooler temperatures are expected today, with highs capped in the upper 60s. While the work week begins on a cool note, temperatures will climb by late in the week. In fact, next Thursday, Friday and Saturday we will make a run at 80 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

