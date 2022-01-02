Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, cold and lingering lake effect snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Steady snow showers will continue to slow down across West Michigan throughout the morning hours with several inches of accumulated snow. Colder air moves in today, setting off isolated lake effect snow showers throughout this afternoon. We will be mostly dry and quiet on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures become slightly better for Tuesday, before another blast of frigid air arrives later Wednesday. High temperatures will only be in the teens on Thursday and Friday, with overnight low temperatures in the single digits. More snow will be possible Wednesday through Friday mostly along and west of US-131.

TODAY: Early morning snow tapers off to lake effect snow showers west of U.S. 131. Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder, with highs in the low/mid 20s.

MONDAY: Lingering morning lake flurries; otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-enhanced snow showers. Temperatures dropping through the day. Starting off in the lower 30s, dropping to the teens by Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

