Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, few snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Bundle up as you step outside! Lake effect snow or flurries, brisk winds, and cold temperatures are in the forecast. Light accumulations along and west of U.S. 131 are expected through today. We may see areas along the lakeshore get up to an inch or two on the colder surfaces, while most inland areas see just snow showers or flurries. Most of the snow winds down through the day, but temperatures remain cold in the middle 30s with wind chills again in the 20s. Astronomical Spring arrives Tuesday night at 11:06 P.M.. It's the precise moment the sun is directly overhead of the equator. Tuesday brings a few flurries or snow showers in the morning from Grand Rapids northward, with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions the remainder of the day. Plan ahead for cool air and some sunshine on Wednesday, but another burst of snow may be arriving Friday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with lake effect snow showers or flurries. Some light accumulations likely in spots west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle/upper 20s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A snow showers or flurries in the morning...mainly from Grand Rapids northward, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine, increasing afternoon clouds. Chance of nighttime snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Accumulations possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

