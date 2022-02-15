Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy and seasonal temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Some back roads and secondary roads can still be slick and icy from the melting snow that froze over and or additional snowfall, so take it easy traveling! A warm-up commences today with highs in the lower 30s, then mid/upper 40s by Wednesday. West Michigan stays dry and breezy today but we are monitoring a system arriving Wednesday afternoon with rain. Rain showers transition over to a wintry mix or perhaps some freezing rain Wednesday night, then snow showers on Thursday. Several inches of accumulation are possible depending on the exact track of this system, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts. Towards the end of the weekend and start of next week we expect temperatures to rebound behind this system back into the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Becoming breezy late in the day too. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s increasing through the overnight to daybreak.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and briefly warmer with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph with 30 to 40 mph gusts possible.

THURSDAY: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix and then to snow. Several inches are possible depending on the track of this system. Falling temperatures through the day dropping from early highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering lake effect snow chances. Highs in the lower 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

