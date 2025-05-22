Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool today

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for some early to mid morning light rain showers or drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool again today with highs in the mid 50s. An isolated shower is possible tomorrow as an upper level low continues to move away. Temperatures stay cool the rest of the work week in the mid/upper 50s. That's about 15 degrees below average. More sunshine and a slight warm up return this weekend, with a mostly dry Memorial Day expected and highs in the mid/upper 60s. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool with a few light morning showers and drizzle. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

