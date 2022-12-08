Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Overcast skies are in store for this morning, along with temperatures kicking off around the freezing mark. Cloud cover hangs around today, with our next widespread system on tap for Friday. While this system will bring primarily light snow showers, moments of light rain can't be ruled out. Accumulating snow is likely through the day on Friday, with 1" to 3" possible by Friday night. Isolated higher amounts are possible! While accumulations will be limited, slick travel is possible with low visibility at times. Precipitation moves out late Friday night, with mainly cloudy skies in store for Saturday. Another mix of rain and snow develops overnight Saturday, lasting through early Sunday morning. High temperatures for this weekend will be in the upper 30s. The average high temperature for this time of year is between 38 to 36 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center suggests that temperatures are likely to be within that zone through mid-December. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds northeast-east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with accumulating snow showers. Some light rain could mix in at times! We expect accumulations to range between 1" to 3". Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow is possible overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. An inch or two may fall. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Early morning snow showers end, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late overnight rain developing. Highs in the lower 40s.

