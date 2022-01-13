Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Expect seasonably mild temperatures today with a few flurries or a passing snow shower as some weak upper level energy pivots through the Great Lakes. There may be some areas of fog this morning. Reinforcing Arctic air arrives Friday morning and lasts through the weekend. At least we will have partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday despite the very cold temperatures. Next week brings chilly temperatures but rebounding into the upper 20s for daytime highs. A clipper system may bring some light accumulating snow at some point Tuesday into early Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with areas of morning fog. A chance of light snow showers or flurries, perhaps a rain drop or two mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds northeast at 6 to 12 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but cold. Highs in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers developing later in the evening. Highs in the mid 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube