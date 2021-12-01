Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Welcome to December first! There's a chance for a few flakes and/or drops today into Thursday morning, with a few stray showers or snowflakes possible Friday afternoon. Most of West Michigan will remain dry those days, but the possibility of stray light showers remain. Readings will also be quite mild by Thursday, with high temperatures reaching near 50 degrees along with breezy conditions. More rain and snow chances may be coming in this weekend Sunday P.M. into Monday morning along with cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few light drops and/or flakes through the morning, and just a light rain shower or sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast/south at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with the chance of a light shower. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning sprinkle/shower, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 around Grand Rapids and vicinity....low/mid 50s across our southern counties. Winds southwest at 12 to 24 mph with gusts of 35/40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of afternoon rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

