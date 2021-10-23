Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a stray shower

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Get ready for a chilly morning! Temperatures are kicking off in the lower 40s. An isolated shower is likely today, but most of the time it will be dry and cloudy. Another weather system arrives late Sunday afternoon into Monday, bringing more widespread showers. It's the perfect weekend for fall activities! Have a safe weekend, West Michigan.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. A shower is possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. West northwest winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube