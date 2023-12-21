Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and calm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on another start in West Michigan! Cloudy skies return today ahead of our next system. Our next chance for rain will arrive overnight into Friday as a stalled out front remains over the southern Great Lakes. Keep your rain jacket handy through the weekend! After light rain showers on Friday a stray sprinkle is possible is on Saturday and Sunday, with more widespread rain on Christmas Day and the day after. With warmer temperatures and rain returning, all of the lake effect snow we saw on Monday will melt! We continue to track a 'green' Christmas this year with highs in the 50s. Holiday travel conditions should be in good shape across most of the country. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some evening/night light showers, drizzle, or sprinkles. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain chances mostly along and south of I-96. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. Highs around 40.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Unseasonably warm! Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers chances. Highs in the upper 40s.

