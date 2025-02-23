Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Saturday marked 16 days in a row of below freezing temperatures in Grand Rapids! It's the 8th longest streak below freezing in February on record, interestingly enough. That said, every day in the forecast is warmer than 32 degrees. The best news is we expect to reach 40 degrees beginning Monday for the first time since Jan. 31st! As for precipitation, we stay clear of systems until Monday, when a system over the U.P. will clip our northern communities with light rain/snow mix. There remains light rain/mix chances Tuesday morning, Wednesday afternoon, and Thursday. Meteorological Spring arrives Saturday March 1. No disturbance looks to bring more than a tenth of an inch this week! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low/mid 30s. Slight chance of a passing snow shower or few flurries. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a chance of light rain/snow showers, especially from Grand Rapids to the north. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube