Today's Forecast Morning sunshine, P.M. clouds thicken, chance showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Most of today will be dry with sunshine through the first half, but the clouds will thicken this afternoon with a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight. An early morning lingering shower/storm is possible Friday morning, otherwise a pop-up shower/storm inland in the afternoon is also possible...however most of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures to wrap up the workweek will be in the upper 70s. Plan on mainly dry skies this weekend with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into early afternoon, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon with a chance of showers /storms late. A better chance of showers and a few thunderstorms arrives this evening and tonight. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds east/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and perhaps a lingering shower early, otherwise some afternoon sunshine with the chance of a stray or pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to party cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs around 80 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of P.M. and night showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube