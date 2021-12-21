Today's Forecast: Morning sunshine, P.M. clouds thicken

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Conditions stay dry and quiet through most of this week, although we may see a few light snow showers north of Grand Rapids this evening/tonight. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the upcoming Christmas holiday. This will lead to breezy conditions and rain showers on Christmas Eve, with the possibility of a few light rain showers switching over to possible snowflakes early Christmas Day morning. Travel conditions should be good with a green Christmas likely.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but thickening clouds through the day as another weak low pressure system arrives. This system may generate some light snow showers north of Grand Rapids in the evening and overnight hours. The best chance of accumulations will be along/north of U.S. 10 where an inch or so may fall. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds east/southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph. This is also the WINTER SOLSTICE! Winter officially arrives at 10:59 A.M.. This is the point and time when the sun is farthest south of the equator. The days gradually get longer.

TONIGHT: A few light evening snow showers or flurries from I-96 northward, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs around 30. Winds northwest/west at 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

FRIDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: A few morning flurries, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or snow showers by evening. Highs around 40.

