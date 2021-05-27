Today's Forecast: Morning sunshine, increasing clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Typically colder spots may drop into the upper 30s. Thursday features an increase in cloud cover, but the daytime hours will be dry. After sunset, rain will start to creep in from the west and by Friday morning, there will likely be a steady rain in place across much of the region. Friday is a cool, dreary and wet day for most of us. Highs will struggle into the middle 50s. For reference, the record "lowest" high temperature for the date is 52 (set back in 1965), and we may not be too far from that. The weekend looks drier, brighter, and warmer with temps recovering into the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise Increasing clouds with rain developing this evening. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy, raw, and rainy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds east/northeast 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy, raw, blustery, and cold with widespread morning rain tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs only in the mid 50s. Winds northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog and perhaps lingering morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

