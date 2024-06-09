Today's Forecast: Morning sun, afternoon clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Clouds quickly clear early this morning, meaning lots of sunshine returns for Sunday, but a few afternoon clouds return with a strong wind from the northwest. Highs today in the low 70s while wave heights along Lake Michigan crash along piers with 2 to 5 foot waves. Monday and Tuesday will be ideal with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. A few showers will be possible overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Strong northwest-north winds at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering rain showers. Lows in the low/mid 50s. A northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, pleasant. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with light showers possible. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube