Today's Forecast: Morning snow, evening sunshine

From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Another wave of light snow is passing through West Michigan this morning, bringing 1" to 2" of new snow through midday Sunday. Watch for slick roads this morning, as temperatures start in the middle 20s. Areas along I-94 will see the highest totals today. As snow ends, some sunshine will break through this evening. High pressure calms our winds as we clear, meaning tonight temperatures will fall well into the single digits and near zero for some! Highs Monday will only be in the low 20s, too. The overall pattern remains unseasonably cold and active, with a more significant system taking shape for next Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see a handful of inches of snow this week, as well as some rain mixing Wednesday which could slush things up before refreezing Wednesday night!

WXMI

TODAY: Light snow showers. Another .5" to 2" of snow possible in the morning. Highs in the middle 20s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Calm wind and cold air. Lows in the low single digits and some areas near zero.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Wintry mix likely with rain and slushy snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. highs in the upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube