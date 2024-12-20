Today's Forecast: Morning snow, afternoon clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for most of our area through 10 A.M. this morning. Expect slick, snow covered roads for the morning commute. The snow will wind down mid-day, leading to a quiet, dry, and cold weekend. We will watch for some light snow along the immediate lakeshore Saturday morning before a wind shift looks to bring sunshine inland! More Arctic air spilling in to the Great Lakes will make afternoon highs only in the 20s with the dry air and lows in the teens! We are watching for a warm up leading into Christmas and New Years, as mostly rain is in the forecast through Christmas and temperatures building into the 40s (perhaps 50) by the end of Christmas Week. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning snow showers with another inch or so of accumulation, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds northeast/north at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the upper teens and 20s.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and cold. Lows between 15 and 20 degrees. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny inland, but more cloud cover and some lake effect snow showers or flurries at the immediate lakeshore. Colder too. Highs only in the mid 20s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds and cold. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or light mix precipitation. Highs in the low/mid 30s

TUESDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a light rain showers or drizzle. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

