Today's Forecast: Morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Isolated showers from overnight linger into this morning, but the majority of today will be dry and partly cloudy. Humidity is still around today with seasonal temps in the lower 80s. Keep your rain jacket handy for Thursday, as scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible. Dry skies return for Friday, along with decreasing humidity. High temperatures are likely to stay in the 80s for the rest of this week. This weekend looks stellar with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Isolated showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Winds mainly east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Decreasing humidity. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Comfortable and sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube