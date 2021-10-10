Today's Forecast: Morning showers, dry and breezy this afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A warm front is pushing across West Michigan this morning, setting off a few showers and thunderstorms. As the front moves northeast this early afternoon, conditions will become drier with breaks in the clouds. Your work week begins with warm temperatures and strong winds. Monday will be dry through the day, with a mix of sun and clouds. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are anticipated later Monday evening. West Michigan currently falls under a slight risk for severe weather. The potential threats include damaging winds, heavy rain, and hail. Sunday and Monday will likely be the warmest days of the bunch. Record highs on those days are in the mid 80s, and we won't be too far from that with highs around 80 to the lower 80s in many locations. Have a great weekend!

TODAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning, before drier and breezy conditions for the afternoon. Becoming partly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees. South winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Shower and thunderstorm chance increases during the evening. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorm. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube