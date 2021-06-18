Today's Forecast: Morning showers and storms with heat and humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN - The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Early batch of weakening showers and thunderstorms moving through the area from the west. While we cannot guarantee rain to all areas, there is the potential for some beneficial rain in parts of West Michigan. Today will start cloudy and it's certainly going to be on the humid side with highs in the mid 80s. A secondary batch of thunderstorms may develop across the southeastern corner of the state but it looks like most of our area will avoid that. Most of the weekend should stay dry although an isolated change for a few spotty showers is possible Saturday afternoon. Some showers and storms are expected to approach Sunday afternoon and evening as some can be on the stronger side heading into Monday. Summer also arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. The days begin to get gradually shorter starting Monday!

TODAY: Mainly morning through midday shower and storm chances along/ahead of a cold front, otherwise partly sunny with a few afternoon storms possible near and southeast of I-69. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. More humidity too with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. West northwest 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: A few spotty showers/storms are possible Saturday afternoon, otherwise becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY/FATHER'S DAY: Partly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and storms arrive during the evening and overnight.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms mainly during the morning. Becoming partly sunny through the afternoon. Highs top out near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs near 70.

