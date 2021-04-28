Today's Forecast: Morning scattered showers; otherwise decreasing cloud cover and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We'll see the chance for a few morning showers or storms. Any severe weather threat is very low, but some of these storms could produce locally heavy downpours and cloud to ground lightning. They will exit the area by mid/late morning, otherwise much of the afternoon will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s, cooler along the Lakeshore. Thursday will feature a chance for showers, especially heavy rainfall from I-94 to the south and highs near 60. By Friday, it's windy and dry, but cooler with highs in the middle 50s and lows in the 30s. A warming trend arrives just in time for the weekend with plenty of sunshine!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid/upper 60s, with low/mid 70s south/east of Grand Rapids. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers developing, perhaps a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. The steadiest rain likely occurs across our southern counties. Highs around 60. Winds northeast/west at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows in the 30s with frost/freeze a concern by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Frosty morning, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

