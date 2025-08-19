Today's Forecast; Morning Rain, Drying Out Afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Grab an umbrella as you head out the door as widespread showers and storms continue to start the day. Students will want the rain gear for the morning bus stop. Pavement will be wet on area roads as some locally heavy downpours will continue along with occasional lightning and rumbles of thunder. Storms are not going to be severe, but could be a bit disruptive for the start of the day. All of this moisture comes with a cold front, which will slide through the region today. Behind the front, dry air will settle into the area this afternoon and evening, with a return to partial sunshine by the end of the day. It's a muggy morning, with dew points starting out in the 60s. Dew points will drop through the afternoon and evening, eventually settling into the 50s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The next best chance for rain after this morning will come with another front Saturday morning, which will produce a few showers and usher in a "Fall preview" for the rest of August...starting this weekend! On the tropical front, we are tracking Hurricane Erin. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Grab an umbrella! Morning showers and storms. Drying out afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E - shifting to the NW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Patchy fog possible. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Pleasant and Refreshing. Highs around 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Chance few showers. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Variable cloudiness. Feeling "Fall-ish". Cooler with the slightest chance of a shower. Highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Feeling "Fall-ish". Highs in the low-mid 70s.

