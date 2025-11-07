Today's Forecast; Morning Rain; Dry and Windy Afternoon

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Grab the rain gear as you head out the door, as widespread rain showers will linger for the Friday morning commute. A windy and dry afternoon is in sight, with a return to sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Sharply colder air is in sight for the weekend, with the chance for a few showers or a wintry mix later in the day Saturday. Saturday's highs will only reach the mid-40s, with even colder air in sight for Sunday and Monday. This sharply colder air mass fo Sunday comes with the potential for slushy snowflakes to mix in with rain. The "average" first snow in Grand Rapids is November 8, so this would be right on schedule. Accumulations are likely, especially south of Grand Rapids and at the lakeshore Saturday night through Monday. Early indications show about 1" to 3" (perhaps 2" to 4") possible south of Grand Rapids, and higher amounts at/near the lakeshore into early next week. What we actually measure may be different than what falls! Sometimes these early season snow systems can catch people off-guard with a warm ground and folks not expecting accumulations. That said, these types of systems can "over perform" with cold air firmly in place, so be ready for at least the possibility of accumulations! Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with morning rain showers likely. Partly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southwest/west at 15 to 25 mph (Gusts to 30 mph)

TONIGHT: Chance shower early. Drying out. Lows: mid-30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of P.M./night rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with the chance of rain/snow showers. Highs only in the mid 30s. Accumulations possible.

MONDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of lake effect snow showers, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Highs only in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Chance lt. wintry mix. Highs near 40-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy and not as cold. Highs: mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs: mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: mid-40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube