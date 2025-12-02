Today's Forecast; Morning Lakeshore Snow Showers

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: It will again be a "tale of two worlds" across West Michigan, with quiet and cold conditions away from Lake Michigan and heavy snow banding this morning near the lakeshore. Lakeshore communities will likely pick up an additional 2-5" of snow today, with the heaviest coming during the morning hours. A WINTER STORM WARNING runs through 7 a.m. Tuesday for Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa Counties to account for the heavy lake effect. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Newaygo County. Expect widespread travel disruptions along the lakeshore, with slick spots across the rest of West Michigan. The overall pattern remains unseasonably cold and active this week, with several periods of snow possible (Wednesday, this weekend, early next week). It will also get much colder come late week, with highs only in the low 20s.

TODAY: Snow showers near Lake Michigan. Cold and quiet away from the lakeshore. Snow showers gradually ending. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Teens. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Light snow. 1-3". A bit breezy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SW-W 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Sharply colder with partial sunshine. Highs in the low-20s

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees.

MONDAY: Cloudy early with afternoon and evening snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 30-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube