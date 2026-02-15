Today's Forecast: Morning fog gives way to sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Morning fog and patchy freezing fog will give way to a good deal of sunshine today as spring-like weather continues with highs in the 40s. Much of the snowpack will likely disappear over the next several days, with sunshine and highs well above average, into the mid 40s through Tuesday. This is more of a mid to late March feel! Morning temperatures will climb into the 20s and even 30s next week as high pressure lingers around. The next system to impact West Michigan will be late Tuesday into Wednesday, with another system coming Friday. Wednesday looks to be all rain, but colder air wrapping in on Friday could lead to a wintry mix or snow. The track of the low will determine the type of precipitation, which will get ironed out as we get closer.

TODAY: Morning fog and freezing fog. Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid-20s. Winds: Variable 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid-40s. Winds: S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Chance few showers late.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely through early afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s..

FRIDAY: Colder with a wintry mix. Highs in the low=mid 30s.

