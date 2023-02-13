Today's Forecast: Morning clouds with afternoon clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A weak cold front early this morning will bring some clouds, but an afternoon breeze will bring in drier air behind it and allow for a sunny afternoon. Temperatures will be above average to kick off the week, pushing daytime highs in the lower 40s today, with 50s likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will start sunny, clouds will increase in the afternoon and we have a chance of some light showers Tuesday evening. That system exits by Wednesday afternoon, with heaviest amounts of rain north of Grand Rapids, up to 0.3". Another system will move in Thursday, and while its track isn't set, we are expecting rain to the south and mix or snow to the north of West Michigan. Friday our forecast changes back to true winter rushing in colder air and snow chances. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West/northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, partly cloudy skies. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the evening and overnight. Highs near 50 degrees. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with morning rain showers. Highs in the lower to lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers transitioning into snow. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

