Today's Forecast: Morning clouds turns to afternoon sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Meteorological Spring has officially begun, and it's going to look and feel like it this weekend! Temperatures will climb each day in West Michigan through Monday. Highs will be in the mid/upper 50s today, the mid/upper 60s Sunday, and near 70 on Monday. Each day will also feature some sunshine. We will start with some clouds this morning, while Sunday will feature some morning fog. The next chance of rain in West Michigan returns late Monday. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. We will also break record high temperature records on Monday, as well. We are 9 days away from beginning Daylight Saving Time, and 18 days away from the Spring Equinox! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SATURDAY: Morning cloud cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear early, with fog developing by sunrise. Lows near 40 degrees. South/southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm with record high temperatures likely. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. High in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. High in the upper 50s.

