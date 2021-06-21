Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, some late day sun

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our severe weather threat has exited the state this morning. We expect mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler conditions today with our airmass gradually becoming less humid through the afternoon. By tonight, we're dry, clear and cool with lows expected to drop into the 40s. With the cold air aloft, there will be a fair amount of cloud development on Tuesday afternoon and the possibility of an afternoon isolated shower cropping up. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the work week briefly into the mid 80s. Our next best chance of widespread showers/storms occurs on Friday. Just a reminder, summer arrived (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. That means the daylight hours gradually begin to get shorter from now until the winter solstice in December.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Gradually less humid through the day. Some late day sunshine possible. Highs only in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, cool, and less humid. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool with highs near 70. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. An afternoon sprinkle/shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

