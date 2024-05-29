Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, P.M. sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A large low pressure has brought scattered precipitation across the Great Lakes the last 24 hours, and that will continue off/on this morning...mainly south of Grand Rapids. Canadian high pressure building into the region will gradually clear our skies this afternoon from north to south/ We expect a chilly night tonight as lows dip into the low/mid 40s. Full sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will gradually warm through the week with readings getting back into the upper 70s by late week, and 80s by the end of the weekend. More showers, perhaps a thunderstorm, may be coming in Saturday afternoon/evening. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning clouds and a few lingering showers this morning...mainly south of Grand Rapids, otherwise gradual clearing this afternoon from north to south. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Good star gazing night! Winds north/northeast light.

THURSDAY: Sunny, comfortable, pleasant. Highs around 70. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of afternoon/evening showers...perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs around 80.

