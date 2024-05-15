Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Rain will be completely out of West Michigan this morning, but it may take through part of the day for clouds to completely clear. This sets us up for sunshine and highs back in the 70s for the middle of the week. We remain in the 70s for the foreseeable future, with some 80s possible too! Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday evening, and maybe a few thunderstorms Friday morning.

TODAY: Morning cloud cover, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and pleasant through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain likely to develop overnight. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a pop up shower inland. Highs around 80 degrees.

