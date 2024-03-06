Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We remain with highs in the lower 50s for today and Thursday, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Additional rain chances and cooler air returns Friday afternoon and into the weekend. A few snowflakes are possible Saturday and Sunday, but any significant accumulating snow is not likely at this time. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any great opportunity for accumulating snow! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. showers developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain and few snow showers likely, Highs in the middle 40s.

