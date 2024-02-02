Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We continue to monitor minor flooding issues as snow melts and area rivers rise. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the Grand River near Comstock Park until Sunday afternoon and a FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the St. Joseph River until Saturday afternoon. Click here for the latest river level status.

Welcome to GROUNDHOG DAY! Today brings morning cloud cover, otherwise clouds will gradually break up by the afternoon and evening. If you capture a picture of the sunset, send your photo to weather@fox17online.com. More sunshine is on tap for this weekend. High temperatures will remain above normal in the lower to mid 40s. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first two weeks of February. The next chance for rain in West Michigan will be late next Thursday into Friday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some early morning clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

