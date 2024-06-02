Today's Forecast: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Areas of dense fog along the lake shore and patchy fog inland will be around to start Sunday as the main wave of showers exits to the east. Most communities measured around a quarter inch of rain, but around an inch from Muskegon-Fremont to the north. Clouds will also stick around to start Sunday, but sunshine will return through the afternoon with high temperatures back in the upper 70s. Plan ahead for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Early morning fog and cloud cover, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Areas of fog, most dense along Lake Michigan. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wind light and variable.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of late evening showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers possible under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

