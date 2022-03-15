Today's Forecast: Morning cloud cover with afternoon sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A weak low pressure system will continue to track east of the Great Lakes, keeping most moisture north near Mackinaw. There's a small chance for a few light rain showers, drizzle, or freezing drizzle north of I-96 into this morning. Any precipitation in West Michigan will be light. Otherwise, dry conditions are in store this week with temperatures back into the lower 50s to lower 60s. We're monitoring another system for Friday, bringing widespread rain showers and breezy conditions. Spring officially arrives Sunday, March 20 at 11:33 A.M. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: A few morning light rain showers possible, otherwise becoming partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds northeast/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY / ST. PATRICK'S DAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of a brief, light rain shower.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain and breezy winds. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube