Today's Forecast: More sunshine, breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy first day of September, also the first day of meteorological Fall. We have a secondary front from this regional system passing through mid Sunday morning that will kick up the winds, bringing plenty of chop on Lake Michigan. Wave heights at some beaches will be 5 to 7 feet! It will be comfortable though with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The wind will slowly be dying down Sunday night with clear skies. Monday will only be in the low 70s, but there won't be much wind, so it will be quite comfortable as Lake Michigan calms. Have a pleasant labor day weekend. Stay tuned to fox 17 for your latest weather updates.

TONIGHT: Clear skies early, a few clouds close to sunrise. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, pleasant, less humid. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Pleasant with sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

