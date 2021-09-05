Today's Forecast: More sun than clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Sunday! More sunshine is expected today, with a few clouds mixing in. It's a great Sunday to spend outdoors, just use caution along the lakeshore. A few showers could return Sunday evening, but nothing significant is anticipated as far as rain. Labor Day Monday looks dry, with more sunshine! The best chance for showers in the extended forecast will arrive Tuesday. Expect highs generally in the mid 70s, with lows in the 50s.

***Beach Hazards Statement for the weekend: Lake Michigan will have substantial waves on Sunday in the 3-5 foot range. The rip current risk will be high and some of the waves will be high enough to wash over the piers and breakwaters. Expect the choppy surf to continue into Monday, though waves should be lesser than Sunday. The highest waves on Labor Day will be in the morning.***

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible in the evening. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Any rain will diminish by daybreak. Lows in the mid 50s.

TOMORROW/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with the chance for a few showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube