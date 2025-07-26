Today's Forecast: More showers & storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Humid air remains in place through the weekend and into early next week as the stalled front floats around West Michigan. More widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday, and some storms could be on the strong side. We are under a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) south of Grand Rapids for an isolated gusty storm. Hot and humid conditions remain Sunday and Monday with highs near 90 and feels like temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat relief finally comes in the middle of next week with a stronger cold front. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s near 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 70s

