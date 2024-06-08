Today's Forecast: More scattered showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Scattered rain showers develop north of I-96 later Saturday morning, slowly drifting south through the afternoon and evening. Rain looks to be gone by midnight, leaving behind around a quarter to third of an inch of rain for most communities. Isolated heavier amounts are possible south and east of Grand Rapids, where a few heavier pockets of rain may develop. Sunshine returns to start Sunday, with a few afternoon clouds and a breezy wind. High temperatures this weekend will be around 70 degrees. Monday and Tuesday will be ideal with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. A few showers will be possible next Wednesday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Scattered showers, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 70. Lake Michigan wave heights at 1 to 3 feet.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the low/mid 50s. A light west/northwest wind.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with light showers possible. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube